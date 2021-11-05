 Skip to main content
Teen driver, 33-year-old passenger arrested after high-speed chase on Interstate 80



A 16-year-old boy and 33-year-old man were arrested Thursday after leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80.

At about 9:55 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a Cadillac CTS with expired plates speeding on I-80 near Aurora. The trooper attempted to stop the car near mile marker 332, but the driver fled and a pursuit ensued.

The Cadillac, which was headed east, reached speeds of 130 mph, passing multiple vehicles on the shoulder before exiting at mile marker 342. The driver continued southbound before turning around in a field and returning to I-80. The car then entered the eastbound lanes before driving through the median and heading west.

Near mile marker 339, the Cadillac slowed down and the driver, the 16-year-old boy, jumped out. He fled on foot across I-80 and into a field before being arrested by another trooper.



The 33-year-old passenger remained in the vehicle and was arrested without further incident. During the pursuit, the trooper observed a handgun and a methamphetamine pipe thrown from the Cadillac. Those items were recovered by other troopers, and the handgun was discovered to be stolen.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, failure to obey a lawful order, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance and several other violations. The passenger, 33-year-old Alexander Esquitin of Grand Island, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and other violations.

Esquitin was lodged in the Hamilton County Jail. The 16-year-old was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Detention Center.





