Teen driver led Omaha gunman to two scenes where he killed one man, nearly killed another

An hour later, the teens returned. Terry entered the store with rifle drawn. He pulled down a cabinet where Altairi kept a Glock. Altairi reflexively reached for the cabinet, as if to stop its fall. Terry blasted him in the chest. The crime was captured on camera; Terry hadn’t bothered to cover his face. The coldblooded killing left Altairi’s father, Fahd Tairi, reeling over the death of his son. Retelsdorf said Altairi’s death didn’t stop Terry, Box and Knox from attempting another robbery for a gun just a couple of hours later. They arranged to buy a handgun from a teen at 75th Street and Hartman Avenue, but the teen got nervous when Terry demanded that he come to the car. As the teen retreated, Terry rattled off several shots. One of them traveled through the garage and hit Sedlacek as he sat at a kitchen table during a child’s birthday party. Doctors initially believed Sedlacek would be paralyzed in one leg. Prosecutor Brenda Beadle said that fortunately didn’t turn out to be the case, although she said Sedlacek still suffers from persistent pain. Prosecutors filed their case against the backseat passenger, Knox, then 16, in juvenile court. The driver, Box, who that night was just a few days shy of his 17th birthday, and the 17-year-old gunman, Terry, were prosecuted in adult court. Box’s attorney, Jon Natvig, noted that studies have shown that teens’ brains haven’t developed enough to grasp the consequences of their actions and often act impulsively. Natvig said Box regrets taking part that night. For his part, Box told the judge: “I’m sorry for all my actions.” Retelsdorf rejected Natvig’s argument that it would have been difficult for a teen like Box to stop the car and walk away from his peers. She told Box: “To minimize this by saying that you had no idea what was going to happen — I know there are people gathered here that are supportive of you and you want them to believe that — but the facts are overwhelming.”