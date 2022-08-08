Teen killed in Omaha shooting; three arrested

Omaha police have arrested three people in connection with a shooting Saturday night that killed an 18-year-old man.

Police were called to the area of 34th and Davenport streets about 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired and located Dayton Wenz suffering from gunshot wounds. Wenz, a 2022 graduate of Omaha Central High School, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died, a police spokesman said.

Jordan Humphrey, 21, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, tampering with evidence and two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute.

Police also arrested two teenagers on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony: Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19.

The slaying is the 13th homicide recorded this year in Omaha. That compares with 23 homicides at this time in 2021 and 25 in 2020.