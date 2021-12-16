Teen to stand trial in fatal stabbing of 61-year-old Omaha woman

The bedroom in a South Omaha house on Halloween morning looked like it was straight out of a horror movie.

Blood covered the king-sized mattress, sheets, blankets and pillows. Blood was also splattered on the ceiling and three of the four walls and adjoining bathroom.

Next to the bed on the shallow floor space was Jolene Harshbarger’s nearly naked body, riddled with bruises and cuts, 12 stab wounds and injuries consistent with sexual assault.

The 61-year-old woman’s head had five gashes — three done with enough force to penetrate her skull, an Omaha police detective testified Tuesday. One of those wounds went through the occipital bone at the base of the skull, reaching Harshbarger’s cerebellum, the lower portion of the brain.

Two forensic pathologists remarked during the autopsy that they had never seen a cut to the occipital bone so deep because the skull is the thickest there, and they thought a knife would have broken before hitting the brain.

“It would have taken tremendous force” to make such a cut, Detective Dustin Morris testified.

Authorities say 18-year-old Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman was responsible and admitted to stabbing Harshbarger, although his story didn’t jibe with the severity of her injuries and where in the home she was found.

He will stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, a judge ruled Tuesday, and faces life in prison because he’s being charged as an adult.

Morris testified to varying witness accounts of the relationship between Dejaynes-Beaman and Harshbarger in the days leading up to her killing, including a discrepancy between the victim and suspect on whether any sexual advances were wanted.

Harshbarger had told her former longtime boyfriend and adult live-in son that an 18-year-old who had just arrived in town from Texas a week prior was stalking her and wanted to have sex with her.

Dejaynes-Beaman told police that he “lost it” and stabbed her after the two had consensual sex on the living room couch and Harshbarger made a comment that he was not a good sex partner.

One thing he didn’t explain: Authorities found more than 700 searches of “every variation of rape porn that you can think of” on the cellphone that Dejaynes-Beaman had been using, Morris testified.

It’s unclear when Dejaynes-Beaman and Harshbarger first met, but both were at a garage sale on Oct. 29 and 30 held by Dejaynes-Beaman’s cousin a few blocks from Harshbarger’s home at 20th and Y streets. The cousin is also longtime friends with Harshbarger, Morris said.

Dejaynes-Beaman and his father, Daniel Beaman Jr., were staying with the female cousin temporarily.

That woman’s brother later told police he saw Dejaynes-Beaman grab Harshbarger’s butt at the garage sale and felt that Harshbarger was upset by the unwanted sexual touching.

That Friday night, Oct. 29, Harshbarger had texted her ex-boyfriend of 20 years that she was afraid the 18-year-old would enter her home because he knew the back door didn’t lock.

That night, Harshbarger’s son told police that he heard loud knocking that continued for about 30 minutes until Harshbarger finally let the person in. She told her son that an 18-year-old from down the street had returned a jacket she left at the garage sale earlier in the day and that he wanted to have sex with her, Morris testified. Harshbarger said she declined, wanted the teen to leave and threatened to call for her son if he didn’t. The teen left.

The former boyfriend came to the home on Saturday, Oct. 30, to watch the Husker football game and later told police that Harshbarger relayed to him what had occurred the night before and said she was scared.

Authorities found video surveillance from a neighbor that showed Dejaynes-Beaman leave his cousin’s home and head toward Harshbarger’s home about 7:45 p.m. that Saturday night, Morris said. The footage showed Dejaynes-Beaman returning about 11:35 p.m.

The adult son said he heard a thump sometime overnight, Morris said, and went to the dining room where he saw a white man standing with no shirt and either shorts or boxers. The son described that person as an 18-year-old male with light brown or blonde curly hair and a muscular build. The person’s face concerned him, so he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and returned to his room.

By about 7:30 a.m., the electricity to the house stopped working. The son told police that his mother usually came out of her bedroom with a flashlight to fix the power, but he didn’t see her, so he went to check on her and found her body. She was only wearing socks and a sports bra that was pulled up to her neck. Her son called 911.

When Dejaynes-Beaman returned to his cousin’s home, he encountered the man from the garage sale, who was outside smoking. The man told police that the teen’s clothing was covered in blood. Dejaynes-Beaman claimed that he had gone to a party in North Omaha where someone pulled a gun on him and pistol-whipped him.

The man later found bloody clothes in the basement, where Dejaynes-Beaman and his father were staying, and gave them to his sister. That woman, Dejaynes-Beaman’s cousin, put the clothing in a bag and brought it to officers still at Harshbarger’s home more than 12 hours after they had arrived.

When the cousin was interviewed by police, she said she heard a loud commotion early Sunday morning and went to the kitchen to find Dejaynes-Beaman covered in blood. She asked what happened and he started to tell her, but she cut him off and said she didn’t want to hear it and that he shouldn’t have gone to Harshbarger’s home.

The Omaha police gang units and SWAT team arrived at the cousin’s home to execute a search warrant on the night of Oct. 31 after Dejaynes-Beaman returned in his white truck. Morris said it took an hour and 45 minutes of loud announcements, numerous flash bangs and broken windows until Dejaynes-Beaman and his father surrendered.

A gray T-shirt that the cousin brought to police and a red sweatshirt found by authorities in a backpack in the basement were sent to a lab for DNA testing. The chances that the blood on the clothing belonged to anyone other than Harshbarger were one in septillion and one in sextillion — a 1 followed by 24 or 21 zeroes.

In his interview with police, Dejaynes-Beaman initially denied knowing Harshbarger, seeing her at the garage sale or going to her home. When officers confronted him, saying they knew that information was false, the teen agreed to tell them what happened.

Dejaynes-Beaman said he went to Harshbarger’s home Saturday night where the two drank a lot of alcohol. He said Harshbarger began to touch him sexually, which led to the two having consensual, “normal” sex on the living room couch.

After that occurred, Dejaynes-Beaman said Harshbarger was upset and wanted to call her longtime ex-boyfriend and have revenge sex with him, Morris testified.

The teen told police that Harshbarger grabbed a knife from the kitchen as the two continued to argue. She grabbed his arm and cut him on his pinky finger, he told police. Then, Harshbarger told the teen that he was not a good sexual partner.

Dejaynes-Beaman told police that he snapped, grabbed the knife from Harshbarger and stabbed her a couple of times in the back of her neck and side body.

Detectives asked Dejaynes-Beaman whether he went to the bedroom.

Dejaynes-Beaman said the sex occurred on the living room couch and the stabbing in a hallway and that he never went to the bedroom.

The case had echoes of a similar horrific rape and killing of 93-year-old Louise Sollowin in 2013 by 19-year-old Sergio Martinez-Perez. The teen was mad that women at a party declined his advances and broke into Sollowin’s South Omaha home, sexually assaulted and beat her.

Martinez-Perez is serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Prison.

