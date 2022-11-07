 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teenage boys, 15 and 13, charged in connection with slaying of 19-year-old Omahan

OMAHA — Omaha police announced Friday that two teenage boys, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, had been arrested and charged in connection with the August slaying of 19-year-old Alon Reed.

Carmello Wells, 15, will be tried as an adult on three felony charges: first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He is being held without bail.

Officer Chris Gordon, an Omaha police spokesman, said Wells had been arrested Oct. 18 in Dallas on a separate offense. After an extradition hearing, Omaha police picked him up Wednesday and he was brought back to Omaha.

The 13-year-old already was in the Douglas County Youth Center in a separate case, Gordon said, and he was charged after Wells' arrest.

Reed, a recent graduate of Omaha Burke High School, was found dead inside a home near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue on Aug. 30. He had been shot multiple times.

Wells is set to appear in court next month for a preliminary hearing.

Alon Reed

Alon Reed, 19, was found dead on Aug. 30 in Omaha. 

 FAMILIES OF THE STOLEN
