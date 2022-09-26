Texas man filmed sex with Lincoln teen, sent photos to classmates, police allege

A 21-year-old Texas man is in jail in Lincoln after police allege he filmed sex acts with a 17-year-old girl and later sent them to at least one of the girl's classmates after their relationship ended, according to court filings.

Jose L. Martinez, of Laredo, met the girl through social media in 2021, when he was 20 years old, and the two began a long-distance relationship, Lincoln Police Investigator Ben Pflanz said in the affidavit for his arrest.

In early 2022, Martinez visited Lincoln and filmed sex acts with the girl in a local motel, Pflanz alleged in the affidavit. The Texas man compiled hundreds of nude photos and videos of the teen, Pflanz said.

Then, after the teen broke up with Martinez in April, he refused to delete the photos and threatened to "expose" her, even after the girl pointed out she was 17 when the images were taken, according to the affidavit.

Martinez used multiple email accounts and phone numbers to communicate with the girl and eventually sent an image he had taken in the motel to one of the girl's classmates, Pflanz said.

A Lancaster County judge in August signed a warrant for the 21-year-old's arrest, charging him with visually depicting sexually explicit conduct, according to court filings.

Martinez was booked into the county jail Friday.