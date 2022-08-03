 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas man injured in shooting outside central Nebraska strip club

KEARNEY -- One person was shot amid a disturbance involving several people outside a strip club in Buffalo County early on Sunday morning. 

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said Richard Rios, 29, of Houston was shot in the lower-torso, although authorities said it remains unknown if the "shooting was accidental or intentional."

Rios was taken by a private vehicle to the Lexington Regional Health Center with a gunshot wound following the shooting, and at least one other person was hospitalized with severe facial injuries following the altercation.

No arrests have been reported, and no further details of the ongoing investigation were provided.

The disturbance occurred in the parking lot of Paradise City, a strip club at the Interstate 80 Elm Creek exit.

