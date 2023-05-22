A 30-year-old Texas man has been sentenced for a string of pharmacy burglaries in Nebraska in 2021.

United States District Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Christopher Blanton of Fort Worth to five years and three months in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release.

He also was ordered to pay $24,917 in restitution.

There is no parole in the federal system.

United States Attorney Steven Russell said that between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12 of that year, Blanton and a second man, allegedly Christopher Williams, burglarized seven pharmacies in Springfield, Fremont and Omaha.

In response, a Drug Enforcement Agency-led task force was formed, which included the Omaha Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Investigators obtained cell tower data in the area of the burglaries that showed the cellphones traveling between Texas and Nebraska.

With cooperation from law enforcement in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa, they identified Blanton and Williams as suspects.

Blanton pleaded guilty to burglaries involving controlled substances.

Williams is set to plead guilty later this month.

DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said the DEA takes the theft of pharmaceutical drugs seriously, as many prescription medications are highly addictive.

“This defendant was likely driven by the money he would get selling these drugs on the black market, but the cost to public health and safety is intolerable. By his thoughtless, criminal actions, he not only harms the individuals he’s selling to but also the people who need those medications for legitimate medical reasons," King said.