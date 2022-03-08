 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three killed in Interstate 80 crash near Milford Tuesday morning, authorities say

Three people are dead after a semi veered into oncoming traffic on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning, sparking a collision with two other tractor-trailers.

The crash closed the intestate west of Lincoln for more than two hours. 

The Seward County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, on I-80 between the Milford and Seward interchanges, at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday after a semi that had been traveling east crossed the median and struck a westbound semi head-on, according to a sheriff's office news release. 

A third semi that had been heading west swerved to avoid the collision, crossed the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes, according to the release. 

Three people  none of whom have been identified  were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Lincoln in critical condition.

It's unclear how many vehicles were ultimately involved in the crash.

The eastbound lanes reopened shortly after 9 a.m., but fans headed for early games in the state high school basketball tournaments were forced to take detour routes. Westbound lanes reopened at about 10:30 a.m. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

