Three Omahans indicted in alleged COVID loan scheme

OMAHA -- Three Omahans have been indicted by the U.S. attorney for Nebraska on suspicion of fraudulently applying for more than $2 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

According to a federal indictment announced Wednesday, they submitted the applications on behalf of businesses that were not in operation. They obtained about $489,000 in forgivable loans.

The loan program is part of the federal government's effort to fund workers' paychecks so that they wouldn't lose their jobs in the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. 

All three were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nebraska. 

If convicted, the maximum possible penalty is 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment. 

