Three people, ages 18, 11 and 7, die in crash near Wahoo

Three siblings from Wahoo died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash just north of Wahoo in Saunders County.

Monica Chohon, 18, James Chohon, 11, and Andrew Chohon, 7, were pronounced dead at the intersection of U.S. 77 and Nebraska 109, a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said Wednesday.

The driver of the second vehicle, Tobias Hartung, 40, of Fremont, was not injured in the crash.

Investigators determined that Monica Chohon was driving a Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Nebraska 109 with her two brothers as passengers about 7 p.m. The Pontiac stopped at the intersection before Chohon tried to cross U.S. 77. The car then was struck by an eastbound Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Hartung.

The collision caused the Pontiac to roll into the south ditch of the intersection.

Investigators would like to speak with the driver of a third vehicle that was stopped in the left lane of U.S. 77 prior to the crash.

Anyone with information about the third vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 77 and Nebraska 109 at the time of the crash is urged to call the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-479-4921.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0