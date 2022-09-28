 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three students transferred to trauma centers following bus crash in southwest Nebraska

Three children riding in a school bus were transported to regional trauma centers with injuries sustained in a crash in southwest Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon.

The bus carrying students from Chase County Schools in Imperial was attempting to make a left turn when it collided with a semi pulling a fully-loaded grain trailer on Nebraska 15A northwest of Champion around 4 p.m.

In a news release, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said the semi hit the rear passenger side of the bus, sending it spinning 90 degrees before the bus overturned onto its driver's side.

The driver of the bus, 39-year-old Keith Cranwell of Champion, and 11 students ranging in age from 6 to 15 were taken to Chase County Community Hospital with a wide range of injuries, the sheriff's office said. The three students with the most serious injuries were later transported to trauma centers. There's no information available on their conditions.

The driver of the semi, 20-year-old Chance Lotspeich of Venango, was also treated for injuries.

