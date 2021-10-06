Traffic stop in Saunders County leads deputy to nearly 400 pounds of marijuana, sheriff says

A Saunders County sheriff's deputy conducting a routine traffic stop on Nebraska 92 Monday night discovered 358 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana, according to an agency social media post.

The deputy, assisted by a K9 named Mac, found the nearly 400 pounds of marijuana while conducting a search of a U-Haul truck just east of Wahoo, according to the post.

Law enforcement searched the truck after the deputy observed "several indicators of criminal activity," according to the post.

Two people were taken into custody and booked at the Saunders County jail in Wahoo. It's unclear what charges they were jailed on.

Deputies at the Sheriff's Office weren't immediately available for comment.

