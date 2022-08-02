Trailer with 42,000 pounds of flour burns in Lancaster County, sheriff's office says

A semi trailer stocked with 42,000 pounds of whole wheat flour caught fire as it traveled through Lancaster County on Monday, completely destroying both the trailer and its contents northwest of Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. John Vik said deputies responded around 8:48 p.m. Monday to the scene, near the Nebraska 79 exit from U.S. 34, where the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

The semi driver had noticed smoke emitting from the trailer and detached the cab from the trailer before the fire spread, Vik said.

The blaze caused $50,000 in damage to the trailer and destroyed the flour, worth $10,080, Vik said.

It's unclear what caused the fire.