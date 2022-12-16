Trooper says teen who fatally shot 19-year-old friend in Imperial thought gun was unloaded

A Nebraska State Patrol investigator is shedding new light on the fatal shooting of a freshman University of Nebraska-Lincoln student in Imperial on Thanksgiving night.
In court documents filed last week in Chase County in connection to Jesse Krausnick’s death, Investigator J.J. Connelly said Tristan Ferguson, Krausnick’s roommate, is believed to have pointed a shotgun at Krausnick “and pulled the trigger one time, believing the gun to be unloaded.”
Connelly was seeking a search warrant for Ferguson’s phone.
Three weeks ago, before dawn on Nov. 25, first responders were called to the house at 126 W. 12th St. in Imperial on the shooting, where they found Krausnick with a single gunshot wound.
The 19-year-old died at the hospital.
Officers arrested Ferguson, who also is a 19-year-old freshman at UNL, on suspicion of manslaughter, the killing of another without malice upon a sudden quarrel or the death of another unintentionally while in the commission of an unlawful act.
But he hasn’t yet been charged, and the prosecutor, Chase County Attorney Arlan Wine didn’t respond to messages seeking comment on a charging decision.
For now, Ferguson is out of jail on a $100,000 appearance bond and set to go to court in January, if he’s charged.
The charge he was booked on carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
In the affidavit to seize Ferguson’s phone, Connelly alleged that prior to the shooting Ferguson had used a fake ID to buy a large amount of alcohol at an Imperial convenience store and it was distributed and consumed by minors at the house on West 12th.
The investigator said data on Ferguson’s and Krausnick’s phones could “confirm or eliminate premeditation, and corroborate the evidence and actions of Ferguson at the time of the shooting.”
In a Facebook post on Dec. 1, the day of Krausnick’s funeral, the Chase County 4-H remembered Krausnick, who had been involved in the group for more than 10 years, as someone who was: “Quick with a laugh and his signature smile, he would lend a hand, crack a joke, or give a hug.”
He was an agribusiness major.
Imperial is in southwest Nebraska, about 50 miles south of Ogallala.
According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
Most popular baby names for boys in Nebraska
Most popular baby names for boys in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Nebraska using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Nebraska in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
Canva
#50. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 38
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#46. Michael (tie)
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
Canva
#46. Joseph (tie)
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#46. Jacob (tie)
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#46. Aiden (tie)
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Nebraska
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#45. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 40
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#41. Nolan (tie)
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 41
National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#41. Lincoln (tie)
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 41
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#41. Isaac (tie)
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 41
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#40. Bennett
Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning "blessed".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 42
National
- Rank: #90
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,917
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#39. Beau
Beau is a name of French origin meaning "beautiful".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 46
National
- Rank: #94
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,793
Canva
#38. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 47
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#36. Jameson (tie)
Jameson is a name of English origin meaning "son of James".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 48
National
- Rank: #80
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,280
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#36. Easton (tie)
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 48
National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,600
You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Nebraska
Canva
#31. Wesley (tie)
Wesley is a name of English origin meaning "field to the west".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #84
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,196
Falcona // Shutterstock
#31. Miles (tie)
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning "soldier".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#31. Luke (tie)
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#31. Ezekiel (tie)
Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God's strength".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,799
Canva
#31. Charles (tie)
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
You may also like: Highest rated beer in Nebraska
marina shin // Shutterstock
#29. Sebastian (tie)
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 51
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,867
Canva
#29. Mateo (tie)
Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 51
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,112
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#28. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 52
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#26. Grayson (tie)
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 53
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
Canva
#25. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 54
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 56
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#23. Ezra
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 57
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
2p2play // Shutterstock
#21. Samuel (tie)
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
Canva
#21. Cooper (tie)
Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,661
You may also like: Countries Nebraska exports the most goods to
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#19. Wyatt (tie)
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 59
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#19. Jackson (tie)
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 59
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
Canva
#17. Benjamin (tie)
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 60
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
Irisska // Shutterstock
#17. Alexander (tie)
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 60
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#15. Maverick (tie)
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 62
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Nebraska
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#15. Asher (tie)
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 62
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#14. Leo
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 70
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
Canva
#13. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 71
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 73
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
Canva
#9. Noah (tie)
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
Canva
#9. Hudson (tie)
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
Canva
#8. Brooks
Brooks is a name of English origin meaning "stream".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 82
National
- Rank: #77
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,429
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#7. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 84
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#5. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 89
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#4. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 98
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#3. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 116
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#2. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 120
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#1. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 123
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
You may also like: Best private high schools in Nebraska
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.