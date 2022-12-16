Trooper says teen who fatally shot 19-year-old friend in Imperial thought gun was unloaded

A Nebraska State Patrol investigator is shedding new light on the fatal shooting of a freshman University of Nebraska-Lincoln student in Imperial on Thanksgiving night.

In court documents filed last week in Chase County in connection to Jesse Krausnick’s death, Investigator J.J. Connelly said Tristan Ferguson, Krausnick’s roommate, is believed to have pointed a shotgun at Krausnick “and pulled the trigger one time, believing the gun to be unloaded.”

Connelly was seeking a search warrant for Ferguson’s phone.

Three weeks ago, before dawn on Nov. 25, first responders were called to the house at 126 W. 12th St. in Imperial on the shooting, where they found Krausnick with a single gunshot wound.

The 19-year-old died at the hospital.

Officers arrested Ferguson, who also is a 19-year-old freshman at UNL, on suspicion of manslaughter, the killing of another without malice upon a sudden quarrel or the death of another unintentionally while in the commission of an unlawful act.

But he hasn’t yet been charged, and the prosecutor, Chase County Attorney Arlan Wine didn’t respond to messages seeking comment on a charging decision.

For now, Ferguson is out of jail on a $100,000 appearance bond and set to go to court in January, if he’s charged.

The charge he was booked on carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

In the affidavit to seize Ferguson’s phone, Connelly alleged that prior to the shooting Ferguson had used a fake ID to buy a large amount of alcohol at an Imperial convenience store and it was distributed and consumed by minors at the house on West 12th.

The investigator said data on Ferguson’s and Krausnick’s phones could “confirm or eliminate premeditation, and corroborate the evidence and actions of Ferguson at the time of the shooting.”

In a Facebook post on Dec. 1, the day of Krausnick’s funeral, the Chase County 4-H remembered Krausnick, who had been involved in the group for more than 10 years, as someone who was: “Quick with a laugh and his signature smile, he would lend a hand, crack a joke, or give a hug.”

He was an agribusiness major.

Imperial is in southwest Nebraska, about 50 miles south of Ogallala.

