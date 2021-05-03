Troopers find 426 pounds of marijuana inside ATMs, safe and totes in I-80 stop

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a Florida man after discovering more than 400 pounds of marijuana hidden inside ATMs, a safe and a tote during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Friday.

At about 10 a.m., a trooper saw a Mercedes Sprinter van fail to signal a turn while taking the exit near Giltner in Hamilton County, State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

During the stop, a police dog indicated the smell of drugs, and a search turned up a plastic tote containing packages of marijuana, plus 14 ATMs and a large safe.

With the help of the Grand Island Fire Department, the ATMs and the safe were opened, revealing more marijuana.

Thomas said the total weight of the marijuana was 426 pounds. He said troopers also found about $9,000 cash in a duffel bag in the front seat.

They arrested the driver, 36-year-old Gilbert Fernandez of Cooper City, Florida, on suspicion of possession of marijuana more than a pound, possession with intent to deliver and possession of money during a drug violation.

