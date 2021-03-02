Two Blair High School students killed in shootout with Oklahoma police

Two Blair High School students have been identified as the teenagers who died in a shootout Sunday in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

In a message to Blair High parents, Blair Community Schools Superintendent Randall Gilson said that two 17-year-old juniors at the high school, Farrah Rauch and Joseph Dugan, had died.

Muskogee police officers responded to an attempted carjacking at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Officer Lynn Hamlin, a Muskogee police spokeswoman. A short time later, a pickup truck was reported stolen in the same area of the attempted carjacking.

Officers spotted the stolen pickup, and after a short pursuit, the pickup crashed and the occupants ran off. Officers chased the two on foot, Hamlin said, and Rauch started shooting at the officers. The officers then shot and killed Rauch, Hamlin said.

Dugan kept running. Officers set up a perimeter, surrounding him.

Police used a drone to find Dugan in a heavily wooded area. As officers began to approach him, Hamlin said, Dugan fatally shot himself.

Four Muskogee police officers were placed on paid leave following the shooting, Hamlin said. One of the officers sustained a minor injury to his hand as a result of a fall during a foot chase.