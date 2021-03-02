Two Blair High School students killed in shootout with Oklahoma police

Two Blair High School students have been identified as the teenagers who died in a shootout Sunday in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
In a message to Blair High parents, Blair Community Schools Superintendent Randall Gilson said that two 17-year-old juniors at the high school, Farrah Rauch and Joseph Dugan, had died.
Muskogee police officers responded to an attempted carjacking at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Officer Lynn Hamlin, a Muskogee police spokeswoman. A short time later, a pickup truck was reported stolen in the same area of the attempted carjacking.
Officers spotted the stolen pickup, and after a short pursuit, the pickup crashed and the occupants ran off. Officers chased the two on foot, Hamlin said, and Rauch started shooting at the officers. The officers then shot and killed Rauch, Hamlin said.
Dugan kept running. Officers set up a perimeter, surrounding him.
Police used a drone to find Dugan in a heavily wooded area. As officers began to approach him, Hamlin said, Dugan fatally shot himself.
Four Muskogee police officers were placed on paid leave following the shooting, Hamlin said. One of the officers sustained a minor injury to his hand as a result of a fall during a foot chase.
"We are aware of additional contact with law enforcement in at least one other state, and crimes that occurred in other states as well," Hamlin said. "We are currently working on confirming that information through the states of Florida and Arkansas."
Gilson, the Blair superintendent, said, "We are all deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We shared this news with high school students (Monday) at school."
Gilson said students at the high school were given the opportunity to visit with their teachers and a school counselor. He asked parents to "be sensitive to any changes in your child’s behavior over the next few days and encourage your child to express his or her feelings."
He also asked the families in Blair Community Schools to keep the families of the teens in their thoughts.
If students need additional help, they may contact school counselors or grief counselors at Arbor Family Counseling at 402-330-0960, Gilson said.
LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES
Selena Baker
|02-17-2021
|15
|15
|n/a
|White
|F
|Brown
|Brown
|5'00
|100
|Omaha PD
SELENA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jesse J Owens
|02-17-2021
|14
|14
|n/a
|White
|M
|Black
|Brown
|5'02
|135
|Omaha PD
JESSE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Phillip E Thomas
|02-17-2021
|80
|80
|n/a
|Black
|M
|Black
|Black
|6'02
|185
|Omaha PD
PHILLIP is a 80 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Shane Leroy Foote
|02-17-2021
|17
|17
|n/a
|White
|M
|Brown
|Blue
|5'07
|180
|Omaha PD
SHANE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Mercedez Conde-ramos
|02-17-2021
|14
|14
|n/a
|White
|F
|Black
|Brown
|5'05
|110
|Omaha PD
MERCEDEZ is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Eugene Loe Roth
|02-17-2021
|17
|17
|n/a
|White
|M
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Brown
|5'10
|120
|Omaha PD
EUGENE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Preston John Pimentel
|02-16-2021
|17
|17
|n/a
|Black
|M
|Black
|Brown
|6'00
|160
|Lincoln PD
PRESTON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Adriyanna Gekas
|02-16-2021
|14
|14
|n/a
|White
|F
|Black
|Brown
|5'05
|110
|Lincoln PD
ADRIYANNA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Patricia Ann Cgreen
|02-10-2021
|70
|70
|n/a
|Black
|F
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Brown
|5'05
|145
|Omaha PD
PATRICIA is a 70 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Brown eyes.
Alex Michael Causey
|02-08-2021
|16
|16
|n/a
|Black
|M
|Black
|Brown
|6'02
|190
|Lincoln PD
ALEX is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Bridell Keefe Anderson
|02-08-2021
|19
|19
|n/a
|Black
|M
|Black
|Brown
|5'04
|143
|Omaha PD
BRIDELL is a 19 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 143 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Raven Angel Renae White
|02-06-2021
|17
|17
|n/a
|Black
|F
|Black
|Brown
|5'06
|160
|Omaha PD
RAVEN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer Jean Sigler
|02-05-2021
|44
|45
|n/a
|White
|F
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Blue
|5'07
|165
|Omaha PD
JENNIFER is a 45 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Michael A Junior Channel
|02-04-2021
|14
|14
|n/a
|Black
|M
|Black
|Brown
|5'11
|140
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cologhio Bertucci
|02-02-2021
|16
|16
|n/a
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|M
|Brown
|Brown
|5'10
|180
|Omaha Tribal PD
COLOGHIO is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kensley M Schofield
|01-30-2021
|16
|16
|n/a
|White
|F
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Blue
|5'04
|110
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
KENSLEY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Cameron A Kennedy
|01-29-2021
|21
|22
|n/a
|White
|F
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Green
|5'03
|130
|Omaha PD
CAMERON is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Jayden Cave
|01-28-2021
|14
|14
|n/a
|White
|M
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Brown
|5'04
|140
|Omaha PD
JAYDEN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Elizabeth Marie Hetrick
|01-28-2021
|18
|18
|n/a
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|F
|Black
|Brown
|5'05
|129
|Omaha PD
ELIZABETH is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 129 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Glen Francis Jr Gladden
|01-28-2021
|17
|17
|n/a
|White
|M
|Brown
|Brown
|5'10
|140
|Omaha PD
GLEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rolando Mejia Xon
|01-28-2021
|17
|17
|n/a
|Unknown
|M
|Black
|Black
|5'03
|134
|Grand Island PD
ROLANDO is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 134 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Annalena J Halac
|01-26-2021
|17
|17
|n/a
|White
|F
|Brown
|Brown
|5'03
|200
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
ANNALENA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Montather Raad Alzubeidy
|01-26-2021
|14
|14
|n/a
|Unknown
|M
|Black
|Brown
|6'00
|220
|Lincoln PD
MONTATHER is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anfernee White
|01-20-2021
|15
|15
|n/a
|White
|M
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Blue
|4'08
|111
|North Platte PD
ANFERNEE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 4'08" tall and weighed 111 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kaniya Tanya Crawford
|01-19-2021
|18
|18
|n/a
|Black
|F
|Black
|Brown
|5'00
|116
|Omaha PD
KANIYA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayle Rashel Koory
|01-19-2021
|16
|16
|n/a
|White
|F
|Brown
|Green
|5'09
|140
|Omaha PD
KAYLE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Cleydis Barthelemy-escalona
|01-19-2021
|16
|16
|n/a
|White
|F
|Black
|Brown
|5'06
|120
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CLEYDIS is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Trevin James Toby
|01-18-2021
|16
|16
|n/a
|White
|M
|Black
|Brown
|6'00
|135
|Lincoln PD
TREVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Autumn Renee Atherholt
|01-17-2021
|18
|18
|n/a
|White
|F
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Gray
|5'02
|160
|Lincoln PD
AUTUMN is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Gray eyes.
Arianna Barker
|01-16-2021
|15
|15
|n/a
|White
|F
|Black
|Blue
|5'03
|130
|Omaha PD
ARIANNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Blue eyes.
Markeis Dupree Jones
|01-15-2021
|18
|18
|n/a
|White
|M
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Blue
|5'07
|230
|Lincoln PD
MARKEIS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Samir Keshawn Muhammad
|01-15-2021
|15
|15
|n/a
|Black
|M
|Black
|Brown
|5'10
|145
|Lincoln PD
SAMIR is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Luke Tyler
|01-13-2021
|17
|17
|n/a
|White
|M
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Blue
|6'08
|197
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
LUKE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'08" tall and weighed 197 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
John Stuart Garcia Gomez
|01-13-2021
|17
|17
|n/a
|Unknown
|M
|Black
|Brown
|5'04
|160
|Grand Island PD
JOHN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Trenten Clinkenbeard
|01-11-2021
|17
|17
|n/a
|White
|M
|Brown
|Brown
|6'00
|120
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
TRENTEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Daniel Infante
|01-10-2021
|23
|23
|n/a
|White
|M
|Black
|Brown
|5'10
|200
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 23 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Desiree Dawn Ladd
|01-09-2021
|22
|22
|n/a
|White
|F
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Blue
|5'06
|150
|Omaha PD
DESIREE is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Katherine Almgren
|02-20-2021
|15
|15
|n/a
|Black
|F
|Black
|Brown
|5'09
|130
|Omaha PD
KATHERINE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Xavier Lowman
|02-19-2021
|13
|12
|n/a
|Black
|M
|Black
|Brown
|5'06
|150
|Omaha PD
XAVIER is a 12 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Klarissa Mendoza
|02-19-2021
|15
|15
|n/a
|White
|F
|Brown
|Brown
|5'02
|126
|Boys Town PD
KLARISSA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 126 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kole Allen Ronning
|02-18-2021
|17
|17
|n/a
|White
|M
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Blue
|5'09
|130
|Custer CO SO Broken Bow
KOLE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Layne Thomas Mehser
|02-18-2021
|15
|15
|n/a
|White
|M
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Brown
|5'10
|150
|Omaha PD
LAYNE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Kane Am Vieyra
|02-09-2021
|15
|15
|n/a
|White
|M
|Brown
|Brown
|5'00
|110
|North Platte PD
KANE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lindsey J Callaway
|02-07-2021
|37
|37
|n/a
|White
|F
|Brown
|Blue
|5'02
|115
|Omaha PD
LINDSEY is a 37 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.