Two dead, four injured in Bellevue crash

OMAHA — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Bellevue on Friday evening.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cornhusker and Fort Crook roads shortly before 8:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Honda Odyssey was southbound on Fort Crook Road when it ran a red light and struck two cars, a GMC Envoy and a Kia Sorento, both traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Road.

Victor Munoz Garcia, a 30-year-old passenger in the Odyssey, and 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz, the driver of the GMC, were both killed in the crash, according to the police department. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. Fritz died at Nebraska Medical Center.

All three occupants of the Kia Sorento, Sally Harrington, 38, Ladell Harrington, 46, and an unnamed 16-year-old girl were injured and taken to Nebraska Medical Center. The driver of the Odyssey, 33-year-old Maria Diaz Castelan, was also injured and taken to the hospital.

The Sarpy County crash team responded to process the scene. No citations or charges have been issued.