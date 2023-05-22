WATERLOO — Two people are dead and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Waterloo Monday morning.

The names of the deceased and other details weren’t immediately available.

The crash between a GMC sport utility vehicle and a Ford pickup truck happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 4200 block of Logan Avenue/U.S. Highway 63 just north of the Big Rock Road intersection.

One person from each vehicle died at the scene, and two others from one of the vehicles were taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.