Two dogs rescued during Gibbon apartment fire

GIBBON — A dog was resuscitated after being rescued from an apartment complex fire Thursday in Gibbon.
At 3 p.m. Thursday, the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called to the apartment complex on the 700 block of West Avenue for a possible structure fire. When Fire Chief Rick Brown arrived on the scene, smoke was coming out of the eaves on the south side of the building and a ground-level apartment.
There are five apartments in the building, and the residents were able to escape the residence or were not home at the time. Firefighters rescued two dogs from the building.
“The one we pulled out, and the girls took to the unit. I would have said he had zero chance of living, but they gave him oxygen and got him back,” Brown said.
A second dog also received care at the scene, and their owner took the dogs to the veterinarian for further care. No one was injured during the fire.
