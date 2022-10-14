 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two dogs rescued during Gibbon apartment fire

Gibbon firefighters save dog

Gibbon Volunteer Firefighter/EMT's Chelsea Schlecht and Andrea Rodriguez helped to resuscitate two dogs Thursday from an apartment complex fire in Gibbon.

 GIBBON VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT, COURTESY

GIBBON — A dog was resuscitated after being rescued from an apartment complex fire Thursday in Gibbon.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called to the apartment complex on the 700 block of West Avenue for a possible structure fire. When Fire Chief Rick Brown arrived on the scene, smoke was coming out of the eaves on the south side of the building and a ground-level apartment.

There are five apartments in the building, and the residents were able to escape the residence or were not home at the time. Firefighters rescued two dogs from the building.

“The one we pulled out, and the girls took to the unit. I would have said he had zero chance of living, but they gave him oxygen and got him back,” Brown said.

Gibbon firefighters save dogs

One of the dogs sips water from a bottle after members of the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department rescued him from an apartment complex fire Thursday in Gibbon.

A second dog also received care at the scene, and their owner took the dogs to the veterinarian for further care. No one was injured during the fire. 

It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control. Firefighters stayed on the scene to check for hot spots.

Brown estimated about $50,000 in damage to the building. About 13 people who lived in the complex have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Brown believed the cause of the fire was electrical.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

