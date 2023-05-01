Two adult males are dead after a shooting late Saturday in Davenport.

The Davenport Police confirmed Sunday two men were found at 11:51 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.

The officers found the two men who, according to a news release, "had succumbed to their injuries." The men were found in an alley that runs parallel to West 4th.

The Davenport Police said the incident did not appear to be a random act of violence and remained under investigation.

