 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Two Lincoln Taco Bell employees arrested after fighting customer, police say

  • 0

Two Taco Bell employees were arrested over the weekend after police allege they fought a 53-year-old man when he refused to leave the fast food restaurant Saturday night.

The employees — 18-year-old Lucas Smith and 19-year-old Caleb Baumgartner, both of Lincoln — used an aluminum broom stick and a metal chair to strike the man, who declined to leave at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Lucas Smith

Smith
Caleb Baumgartner

Baumgartner

The two teens locked the man out of the Taco Bell, 1440 W. O St., following the altercation. But then the man started striking a glass door, prompting the first call to police, Vollmer said.

Police arrived and arrested all three men, taking them to the Lancaster County Jail.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, and Baumgartner on suspicion of aiding and abetting a Class 2 felony.

People are also reading…

Police arrested the homeless man who caused $400 in damage to the restaurant on suspicion of injuring or destroying property of another, a misdemeanor.

Is San Francisco becoming a tech dystopia? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pilot dies in Iowa plane crash

Pilot dies in Iowa plane crash

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the pilot took off from the Adams County Airport outside of Corning. The plane appeared to have collided with power lines during takeoff. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk shuts down Twitter’s Trust And Safety Council

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News