Two Lincoln Taco Bell employees arrested after fighting customer, police say

Two Taco Bell employees were arrested over the weekend after police allege they fought a 53-year-old man when he refused to leave the fast food restaurant Saturday night.

The employees — 18-year-old Lucas Smith and 19-year-old Caleb Baumgartner, both of Lincoln — used an aluminum broom stick and a metal chair to strike the man, who declined to leave at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The two teens locked the man out of the Taco Bell, 1440 W. O St., following the altercation. But then the man started striking a glass door, prompting the first call to police, Vollmer said.

Police arrived and arrested all three men, taking them to the Lancaster County Jail.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, and Baumgartner on suspicion of aiding and abetting a Class 2 felony.

Police arrested the homeless man who caused $400 in damage to the restaurant on suspicion of injuring or destroying property of another, a misdemeanor.

