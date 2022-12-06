Two men die in shootings in Davenport

A shooting late Monday in Davenport left one man dead and another hurt.
Police officers were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue to investigate a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
When they arrived, officers found the body of a 34-year-old man, the release states. He had an apparent gunshot wound.
The other man, 29, was sent to the hospital with injuries that were considered serious but not life threatening. The department did not specify what kind of injuries he sustained.
The department did not identify the men further.
As of early Tuesday,
That shooting happened about 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 16th Street, the department said. Officers called to investigate a report of gunfire and found a 40-year-old man who was dead. He had an apparent gunshot wound.
People are also reading…
His name has not been released.
Police said they think that the shootings were not random and both remain under investigation.
Watch: Iowans react to losing first-in-the-nation status with Democratic caucuses
See Iowans' take on the decision of the rule-making arm of the Democratic Party to put South Carolina ahead of Iowa on the voting calendar for 2024.
Paul Rider, Cedar Falls, Iowa, comments on the decision to change Iowa's first in the nation caucus status. Dec 2, 2022
College student reacts to Iowa's Democratic Party losing its first-in-the-nation presidential caucus status
Jacob Hill, a UNI sophomore from Dysart, reacts to Iowa's Democratic Party losing first-in-the-nation presidential caucus status
With the Iowa Democratic caucus being stripped of its First in the Nation title, WHO 13's Roger Riley took a look back at the caucuses historic past.
The Democratic National Committee is meeting this week in Washington to decide whether Iowa should still have the first caucus in the party's …