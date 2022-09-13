 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Nebraskans die in Merrick County crash

Two people died and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Island on Sunday evening.

According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to a crash on Highway 30 shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. Two people, both Nebraska residents, were declared dead at the scene: Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade, and Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus.

Four people were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities have not released any information regarding what led to the crash. Buechter was not wearing a seat belt, but all other occupants were restrained.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the investigation.

