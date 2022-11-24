Two Omaha men who were at party where woman was killed are held on $750,000 bail

Two Omaha men who were shot at a crowded birthday party now face felony charges.

Imhotep Davis, 25, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28, was charged with accessory to a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Both appeared in court Tuesday. Douglas County Judge Stephanie Hansen ordered each held on $750,000 bail, meaning they would need to put up 10%, or $75,000, to be released from jail.

A third man who was arrested, Kiwan Dampeer, appeared in court last week and faces four firearms-related charges.

So far, no one has been charged in connection with firing the shots that killed an Omaha woman in a building near 33rd and Ames Avenue and injured several others. But Omaha police investigators are still completing ballistics tests and hoping witnesses can help them pinpoint the shooters. A police spokesman said charges could be upgraded or others may be arrested in connection with the case, pending the results of the testing.

Davis and Lampkin-Davis were shot about 4 a.m. Nov. 13 along with six others — one of those fatally. Karly Wood, 20, was found inside the multi-use building with multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital, officials said. The others who were shot are expected to recover from their injuries.

Investigators found 24 spent shell casings inside the building and two .40-caliber casings in the parking lot of Skinner Elementary School, which is directly south of the building where the shooting occurred.

Dampeer is accused of firing the two .40-caliber rounds from the parking lot toward the back of the building, which had two basement-level garage doors, according to an affidavit.

Witnesses told police that many party attendees had parked in the school parking lot. According to surveillance video, Davis ran to the rear passenger side of a Ford F-250 truck, then pulled out a black handgun from the right side of his jacket.

The video showed that Davis then slid the handgun across the roof of a Chevrolet Malibu to Lampkin-Davis, who grabbed the gun. The two hugged, then Lampkin-Davis got in the Malibu. That car ended up in the hospital emergency room driveway.

Officers towed the car and searched it. They found an empty Glock 19 handgun in the center console. Lampkin-Davis told police he found the handgun on the floor after the shots were fired at the birthday party.

Because no one has been charged in Wood’s homicide, a $25,000 Omaha Crime Stoppers reward is still available for an anonymous tip that helps investigators find the shooter, said Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci, a department spokesman. Anyone with information can contact the police homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.