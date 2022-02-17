Two Omahans charged with animal cruelty after 128 living, dead animals found in home

Two Omahans were arrested and charged this week after officials found several animals — many of which were described as severely neglected — living in an Omaha home.
Sierra Lang, 30, and Tramaine Thomas, 35, were arrested Monday on felony warrants alleging animal cruelty, according to officials with the Nebraska Humane Society.
In late January, Omaha police said, officers found several animals living in poor conditions when they responded to an unrelated call to a home near 45th and Burdette streets. Humane Society officials requested and received a court-authorized search warrant to seize any animals.
When they served the search warrant, officers recovered 88 living animals and 40 dead animals, including dogs and other animals. Some were severely neglected.
