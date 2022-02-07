Two people found dead, two others taken to Omaha hospital for suspected drug overdoses

Two women died and a man and a woman were rushed to an Omaha hospital Sunday afternoon because of a possible drug overdose, police said.

Lt. Nick Muller of the Omaha Police Department said police and Omaha firefighters were called to an apartment building at 7010 Hascall St. on a well-being check. The call to Aksarben View Apartments came in at 2:55 p.m.

The two women were found dead, and the other two were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition, Muller and Officer Michael Pecha said.

"Drug use is suspected," Pecha said.

According to emergency medical personnel, one of the victims said they had ingested a powdered substance thought to be cocaine.

