Two people found dead, two others taken to Omaha hospital for suspected drug overdoses

Omaha police investigate several suspected overdoses at the Aksarben View Apartments near 70th and Hascall Streets on Sunday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Two women died and a man and a woman were rushed to an Omaha hospital Sunday afternoon because of a possible drug overdose, police said.

Lt. Nick Muller of the Omaha Police Department said police and Omaha firefighters were called to an apartment building at 7010 Hascall St. on a well-being check. The call to Aksarben View Apartments came in at 2:55 p.m.

The two women were found dead, and the other two were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition, Muller and Officer Michael Pecha said.

"Drug use is suspected," Pecha said.

According to emergency medical personnel, one of the victims said they had ingested a powdered substance thought to be cocaine. 

