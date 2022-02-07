Two people found dead, two others taken to Omaha hospital for suspected drug overdoses

Two women died and a man and a woman were rushed to an Omaha hospital Sunday afternoon because of a possible drug overdose, police said.
Lt. Nick Muller of the Omaha Police Department said police and Omaha firefighters were called to an apartment building at 7010 Hascall St. on a well-being check. The call to Aksarben View Apartments came in at 2:55 p.m.
The two women were found dead, and the other two were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition, Muller and Officer Michael Pecha said.
"Drug use is suspected," Pecha said.
According to emergency medical personnel, one of the victims said they had ingested a powdered substance thought to be cocaine.
25 most commonly used recreational drugs in America
America's vices: Alcohol, tobacco and more
From alcohol to cigarettes, most adults have tried some form of recreational drug. Fewer people have experimented with prescription medication for recreational reasons, but certain areas of the country are experiencing a serious problem with opoid addiction. Other drugs like cocaine and LSD, are used sporadically among adults in the U.S.
Using data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Data Archive, the experts at HealthGrove, a health data site, ranked the 25 most commonly used recreational drugs. The substances are ordered by the increasing percentage of people age 12 and over who used the drug recreationally in 2015. In the case of a tie, the drug with a higher classification by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is ranked higher.
To collect this data, SAMHDA conducts the annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in which they record use of illicit drugs, alcohol and tobacco in the U.S. population aged 12 or older. It is important to note that this data only includes recreational use of drugs, not proper medical use.
Drugs that are legal, alcohol and tobacco, have the highest recreational use. According to the survey, nearly one in five people over the age of 12 also used marijuana in 2015. As the drug becomes legal in more states, recreational use is likely to increase. Other Schedule I drugs (drugs determined to have no medical benefit by the DEA) including heroin and DMT had a recreational prevalence rate of less than 1 percent in 2015.
Note: Not all images in slideshow depict the exact drugs.
#25. Ketamine
#24. Oxymorphone
#23. DMT
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.2 percent
Drug category: Hallucinogen
DEA Schedule: I
Common forms: Powder, crystal
#22. Carisoprodol (Soma)
#21. Methadone
#20. Lorazepam (Ativan)
#19. Morphine
#18. Buprenorphine
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.38 percent
Drug category: Opioid
DEA Schedule: III
Common forms: Pill
#17. Heroin
#16. Zolpidem (Ambien)
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.45 percent
Drug category: Sedative
DEA Schedule: IV
Common forms: Pill, capsule, liquid
#15. Diazepam (Valium)
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.54 percent
Drug category: Tranquilzer
DEA Schedule: IV
Common forms: Pill, capsule, liquid
#14. Clonazepam (Klonopin)
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.6 percent
Drug category: Tranquilzer
DEA Schedule: IV
Common forms: Pill
#13. Methylphenidate (Ritalin)
#12. Methamphetamine
#11. Tramadol
#10. LSD
#9. MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly)
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 1.5 percent
Drug category: Hallucinogen
DEA Schedule: I
Common forms: Tablet, capsule, liquid
#8. Alprazolam (Xanax)
#7. Oxycodone (OxyContin)
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 2.05 percent
Drug category: Opioid
DEA Schedule: II
Common forms: Capsule, liquid, tablet