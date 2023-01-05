Two students at Omaha Burke cut with knife, sustain minor injuries

OMAHA — Two students at Omaha Burke High School were cut with a knife Wednesday and sustained minor injuries, Omaha police said.

At 11:20 a.m., police said, the on-duty school resource officer responded to a disturbance among students in the school, which is near 120th Street and West Dodge Road.

During the disturbance, police said, a student cut two other students with a knife. The two were treated at the school for their injuries.

Police and Omaha Public Schools officials are investigating what happened.

Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years Map of the past year's temperatures compared to the 100-year average #50. Dawes County #49. Garfield County #48. Lancaster County #47. Sheridan County #46. Kimball County #45. McPherson County #44. Valley County #43. Cuming County #42. Deuel County #41. Douglas County #40. Clay County #39. Saline County #38. Keya Paha County #37. Greeley County #36. Custer County #35. Lincoln County #34. Washington County #33. Saunders County #32. Hayes County #31. Kearney County #30. Adams County #29. Frontier County #28. Banner County #27. Cherry County #26. Cheyenne County #25. Burt County #24. Keith County #23. Polk County #22. Grant County #21. Scotts Bluff County #20. Madison County #19. Sherman County #18. Dodge County #17. Perkins County #16. Howard County #15. Red Willow County #14. Garden County #13. Morrill County #12. Wheeler County #11. Boone County #10. Stanton County #9. Buffalo County #8. Platte County #7. Colfax County #6. Nance County #5. Hall County #4. Chase County #3. Hamilton County #2. Arthur County #1. Merrick County