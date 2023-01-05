Two students at Omaha Burke cut with knife, sustain minor injuries

OMAHA — Two students at Omaha Burke High School were cut with a knife Wednesday and sustained minor injuries, Omaha police said.
At 11:20 a.m., police said, the on-duty school resource officer responded to a disturbance among students in the school, which is near 120th Street and West Dodge Road.
During the disturbance, police said, a student cut two other students with a knife. The two were treated at the school for their injuries.
Police and Omaha Public Schools officials are investigating what happened.
