SPRINGVILLE — Two women were found dead Tuesday morning after deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Jordans Grove Road, west of Springville, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called at 9:28 a.m. to the house at 2561 Jordans Grove Rd., where they found two adult women dead from gunshot wounds. A witness was interviewed at the scene, and the Sheriffs Office said "there is no danger to the public."

The Sheriff's Office did not say what led to the shooting and did not announce that any arrests had been made in relation to it.

The names of the deceased have not been released yet, pending notification of family. Both bodies have been transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for autopsies.

More than a dozen sheriff's office vehicles were clustered around 2561 Jordans Grove Rd. Tuesday morning as deputies went in and out of the house. The one-story house sits on over an acre north of Highway 151, about midway between Marion and Springville.