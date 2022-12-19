Unlicensed Nebraska midwife acquitted but can't practice anymore; another is charged

OMAHA — A judge found a central Nebraska woman not guilty of child neglect resulting in death after a baby died during a botched home birth in Omaha in June 2019.

Douglas County District Judge Timothy Burns on Friday acquitted Angela “Angee” Hock, an unlicensed midwife from Riverdale, Nebraska, of the charge after prosecutors alleged she neglected the needs of Vera Noe, the second child of Emily and Crayton Noe. Vera Noe died during complications of a breech birth — where a baby doesn’t come out head first.

Burns said Hock’s actions might have amounted to civil negligence. It also could have resulted in charges of practicing medicine in violation of a state order, had Hock been told to cease and desist by the state. She, however, had not been. And Burns said he could not find evidence of criminal negligence.

Hock had training, held herself out to be a midwife and said she knew how to handle a dangerous birth such as that of a baby born feet first.

While that was troubling from a perspective of state licensure, Burns said, the Noes knew that Hock wasn’t certified.

“Angela Hock’s actions were likely unlawful by her acting as a lay midwife in the home delivery of the Noes’ baby,” Burns ruled. “What makes this case very troubling for the Court is to try to separate out the rights of the parents to choose a home birth with the criminal charge against Angela Hock … At no time did Angela Hock misrepresent herself … The Noes knew beforehand what Angela Hock was all about and they chose a home birth.”

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, whose office brought the charge after Vera Noe’s death, said he “respectfully disagrees” with Burns’ verdict.

“This case isn’t about midwifery or about having a baby at home,” he said. “This case is about a child being in imminent danger and needing to be at the hospital.

“A person who understood the situation would have recognized the danger,” Kleine said. “This death was preventable.”

Though Hock was acquitted, so-called lay midwives are under increasing scrutiny in the state. Licensed midwives are allowed to tend to births in the state and do so successfully, often in a hospital or at a birthing center. Nebraska is the only state in the nation that doesn’t allow midwives to tend to mothers at home.

That has led some parents to try an end run around the law by hiring unlicensed midwives like Hock to have their children at home. Since Vera Noe’s death, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has issued a cease-and-desist order to prevent Hock from practicing medicine without a license.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have charged a South Dakota woman, Judy K. Jones, with practicing medicine after a cease-and-desist order in two cases in Nebraska. Jones, who calls herself a midwife, said she has helped deliver 1,200 babies.

She faces felony charges of practicing after a cease-and-desist order for separate cases out of Madison County and Douglas County. In the Douglas County case, a baby died in March after being born with an umbilical cord wrapped around her neck. Sheriff’s officials and deputies were called to the suburban Omaha home of Roberta and Andrew Phinney after Jones and others could not free the baby from the umbilical cord. The baby died.

In 2015, the Custer County Attorney’s Office charged Jones with manslaughter over a failed 2013 delivery of a baby. However, prosecutors dropped that case before it could go to trial.

In this week’s case, Crayton Noe acknowledged that he and his wife Emily previously had hired Hock to help them through the birth of their first child. Emily Noe went through 56 hours of labor before Hock advised that they needed to go to the hospital. Noe then underwent a C-section to deliver the couple’s first child. That process traumatized her, attorneys said.

It also did something else: It made vaginal delivery more difficult for her the next time around. The next time turned out to be deadly.

Baby Vera Noe’s head and shoulders became stuck during the delivery process, pinching the umbilical cord and depriving the child of the oxygen necessary to survive, said prosecutor Amy Jacobsen, a deputy Douglas County attorney.

Jacobsen said Hock presented herself as a person who could handle the difficulties of a breech birth. In reality, Jacobsen said, Hock failed Vera’s parents and wasn’t even a certified midwife. In 2017, Hock created Nebraska Birth Keepers. Hock wasn’t certified but “does have education, training and experience in childbirth,” Burns said.

Hock’s attorneys said Hock was simply a “scapegoat” the state charged because a baby died. Attorneys Keith Dornan and his father, Stu Dornan, and Portland, Oregon-based attorney Hermine Hayes-Klein cast the prosecution as an overreach.

They argued that childbirth is inherently dangerous and that the Noes, not Hock, decided they wanted to continue the birth at home.

Crayton Noe described the events of the botched delivery in June 2019.

Police have said the Noes paid Hock between $3,000 and $4,000 to work with them through a home birth. As labor became more difficult throughout that day, Crayton Noe said they relied on Hock and believed her when she said she knew how to deliver a breech baby.

Jacobsen asked Crayton Noe if he understood the level of emergency when the baby came out feet first instead of head first. Doctors typically have an hour, maybe less, because the baby’s shoulders and head can get stuck — and the umbilical cord can get prolapsed, or pinned, between the baby and the mother’s pelvic bone. A pinched umbilical cord can inhibit oxygen to the baby, increasing the chance of death.

Despite those dire prospects, Crayton Noe testified, “there was no sense of urgency” from Hock. She said she could handle the birth.

After an extended period of struggle, paramedics were called. They arrived to find the baby half delivered but the critical half — Vera’s head and shoulders — pinned.

A coroner’s physician said the baby died during birth and was revived. A couple days later, she was declared dead.

Keith Dornan suggested that paramedics were as much to blame, an assertion Jacobsen called ridiculous. Road construction delayed the ambulance’s arrival at the hospital. And there was no guarantee that the child would have survived a hospital birth, Keith Dornan argued.

Stu Dornan said Hock’s heart breaks for the Noes, and she desperately wanted Vera Noe to live. “This has been a terrible, terrible tragedy for everyone involved,” he said.

Hayes-Klein, the Dornans’ co-counsel, said other states and European countries have embraced home births, administered by midwives, as part of the continuity of care. The Nebraska Legislature needs to provide avenues for women to safely and effectively have babies at home, Hayes-Klein said.

“Was this trial about safety? Or was this trial about controlling women’s choices?” Hayes-Klein asked. “At the end of the day, that’s what this action was. It was a manipulation of the state criminal justice system, and make a huge spectacle out of it, in order to continue enforcing the obstetric monopoly for maternal health services in the state of Nebraska.”

Kleine took exception to that. He noted that breech babies have an excellent survival rate because obstetricians have the expertise and equipment to deliver them.

Preventing infant mortality “is one of the reasons hospitals exist,” Kleine said. “I understand people’s right to make a choice about medical care. But this is about criminal negligence — about giving parents informed consent and helping them recognize the danger that this child was in.

“If there are complications, you want to have people who have the expertise and the equipment and the facility to be able to handle this. And the defendant obviously wasn’t able to.”

