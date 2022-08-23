UPDATE: Name released in fatal shooting in Waterloo, police seek video

WATERLOO — Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed on a Waterloo sidewalk over the weekend.

On Tuesday, police identified the deceased as Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo, who had survived an earlier shooting.

Police said Rose, formerly of Des Moines and Cedar Falls, had just left the house where he was staying and was walking northwest around 10:18 p.m. Sunday. He had just crossed West Fifth Street when he was shot.

Residents reported hearing the gunfire, and patrol officers found Rose collapsed on the sidewalk and bleeding. Police administered CPR until paramedics arrived. He was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Waterloo Police Department asked business owners and resident to check the surveillance video systems for anything out of the ordinary before, during or after the time of the shooting at 10:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street.

Residents can share their video and photos through a digital portal at https://waterloopdia.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/west5homicide .

Detectives are also able to come to businesses and homes to directly download the footage. They can be reached at 319-291-4340 #3.

Videos can also be sent to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers through Tip submit at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM , their Facebook page or CVCRIMESTOP@GMAIL.COM .

Law enforcement reports show that Rose had survived a shooting about a year and a half ago. Police said they don’t believe the attacks are related.

According to police, Rose and his wife were sitting in a car parked in the 2400 block of Olive Street around 10:18 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2021, when a man approached the vehicle and opened fire. Two bullets struck Rose, who exited and began struggling with the shooter.

Rose disarmed the attacker, who then ran off. Paramedics took Rose to a nearby hospital for treatment.