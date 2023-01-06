UPS driver with open container crashes into car, house near Nebraska town, sheriff says

A UPS delivery driver crashed into a parked car and a utility pole before careening into a house in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver, a 37-year-old Lincoln woman, was headed south on 96th Street with an open container of alcohol in the company truck at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when she lost control just south of Panama Road in Holland, Sheriff Terry Wagner said in a news release.

The truck crashed into a parked car, causing $15,000 in damage, before striking a Norris Public Power utility pole and continuing into a house at 22205 S. 96th St., Wagner said.

The crash caused $3,500 in damage to the pole, $30,000 in damage to the house and another $10,000 in damage to the UPS truck, the sheriff said.

The woman was cited for careless driving and having an open container.

Deputies performed a DUI field test on the the 37-year-old, but she was found to be below the legal limit, Wagner said.