 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Utica woman accused of not turning in payroll taxes to IRS

  • 0

A grand jury has indicted a Utica woman who for nearly two years allegedly failed to turn in payroll tax she collected at her business.

Melissa Grantski, 50, is facing a seven-count indictment, a separate charge for each quarter she failed to turn in the money, which added up to $58,403.

In court records, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Packard said from the fourth quarter of 2015 through the second quarter of 2017, Grantski withheld the tax payments from her employees at M & G Leasing but failed to pay it to the IRS.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

One person treated for smoke inhalation after Lincoln house fire

NY couple accused of $59.6M Medicaid fraud involving chain of Nebraska nursing homes

People are also reading…

BNSF railroad tries to block 17,000 workers from striking

Lincoln teen pleads no contest in crash that killed motorcycle rider

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elephant seal gives big hug to wildlife photographer in South America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News