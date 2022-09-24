Vandal causes more than $10,000 in damage to Omaha Burke's football field, track

A vandal caused more than $10,000 in damage to the football field and track at Omaha Burke High School.

According to a police report, a male was seen on video attempting to enter the school and portable classrooms around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. He was unable to get into the school and instead made his way to the football field.

On the northwest corner of the field, the person set a $600 football tackling dummy on fire. The fire spread from the dummy to the turf and surrounding track, causing about $10,700 in damage.

Security cameras at the school caught the incident on video, but the vandal has not yet been identified.