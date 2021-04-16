Vigilante won’t fight murder charge for shooting Omaha sex offender 7 times

Mapped out a path to the home of another sex offender.

Lefler disputed the prosecutors’ suggestion that Fairbanks was hunting sex offenders, saying they were jumping to conclusions.

Lefler said the case involves elements of self-defense, even though his client ultimately decided to plead no contest to second-degree murder, defined as an intentional killing.

Rather than hunting child molesters, Lefler said, Fairbanks was searching for apartments. A divorced father of two, Fairbanks scouted the neighborhood and the state’s sex offender registry. He found that Condoluci had been convicted twice of child molestation, in 1994 in Florida and in 2007 in Sarpy County.

Fairbanks then drove to the northeast Omaha area where Condoluci lived and saw what he interpreted as Condoluci pretending to wash his truck so he could leer at children across the street. He also spotted playground equipment that he believed was some sort of bait in Condoluci’s backyard.

Lefler relayed Fairbanks’ account of the May 14 confrontation: Fairbanks went to Condoluci’s door and was surprised when Condoluci, who had an alarm system, met him at the threshold. Fairbanks pointed the weapon at Condoluci, who backed up several feet.