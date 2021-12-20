Violent night in Omaha's Capitol District replayed during murder trial

It was a June 2020 weekend in the new Capitol District in downtown Omaha. Early in the pandemic. Early in the morning.

Both factors led to a light crowd at the Epoca Cantina, a Mexican restaurant that alternates as a dance club after dinner. Maybe a couple dozen people were there, some at tables, some on the dance floor.

A group of 20-somethings had gathered to celebrate the birthday of the deejay performing that night, Luis Sandoval. People were dining, drinking, dancing. Lincoln resident Jose Juarez was sitting next to his girlfriend of a couple months, Sharon Miranda, the couple occasionally canoodling.

The calm was soon pierced by chaos: Prosecutors say Miranda’s estranged husband, Marlon Miranda Jr., 27, was hanging by the music stand, talking with the deejay. Then he grabbed Juarez, 26, from behind as he sat at the table. A struggle ensued. Employees broke it up and thought that they sent Juarez and Miranda separate ways, one out the front door and one out the back.

It would be the least of the violence that night. Within minutes, prosecutors say, Juarez was shot multiple times near 12th and Davenport streets, Sharon was screaming hysterically as Miranda slammed her head against the brick wall of a parking garage, and off-duty Bellevue Police Sgt. John Stuck fired off nine shots at Miranda.

Hit twice, Miranda survived. So did Sharon. Juarez — full name Jose Santos Parra Juarez — did not.

The chaos — some on camera, most of it not — was replayed last week as Miranda stands trial in Douglas County District Court on a charge of first-degree murder and weapon use.

Authorities have called Stuck’s actions heroic, saying he stopped Miranda’s rampage and most likely saved Sharon’s life. But defense attorney Bill Pfeffer took aim at Stuck’s actions, questioning why he shot at Miranda and noting repeatedly that he missed seven of his nine shots.

“You’re an expert marksman. … You fired nine shots from that close, and you missed seven times,” Pfeffer said.

Stuck said he didn’t believe that he missed seven, then later relented that he might have. At first, he was “point shooting” — in which an officer fires without looking through a guide. Two shots hit Miranda — one went through his leg near the knee, the other grazed his ankle.

The shots worked. Prosecutors John Alagaban and Desiree Stormont say Miranda let go of Sharon and threw his gun to the side. Tests later determined that the gun was the same one used to shoot and kill Juarez.

Pfeffer didn’t just go after Stuck. As testimony from bargoers, the off-duty officer and Sharon Miranda suggested that Marlon Miranda fired out of rage, Pfeffer tried to set up a self-defense argument, suggesting that Juarez was the instigator and wanted to fight Miranda.

According to testimony:

As the night dragged into the early morning of June 13, 2020, Marlon was hanging out by the deejay booth, his attention fixed on Sharon.

Sharon testified Friday that she wasn’t surprised that her estranged husband was there, even though she was with her boyfriend. The two had been separated for 10 months and were sharing custody of their daughter. All of them, including Juarez and Marlon, were there to celebrate their friend’s birthday.

“We were supposed to have fun, enjoy our time together and dance and celebrate Luis,” Sharon said.

Then Marlon approached his estranged wife and Juarez at the bar. He waved away a greeting from Juarez and hugged Sharon and her cousin. He later asked Sharon and the cousin to dance. They both said no.

“He was very upset,” Sharon said. “Aggressive.”

About 1:30 a.m., the silent footage of security cameras would bear witness to unspeakable events. Juarez, in a white shirt, leaned over to smooch Sharon as they sat at a table. Soon after, Sharon left for the bathroom. Soon after that, a man in a multicolored shirt — prosecutors say it was Miranda — leaned over as if to whisper in Juarez’s ear.

He instead grabbed Juarez by the neck, twisting his head like a wrestler in a ring. Juarez got to his feet, and the two tussled to the ground. A bar manager and security guard separated the two. Juarez emerged with a cut to his eye, apparently from a scratch. Bar owner Juan Magaña took Juarez to a bathroom and gave him a towel to wipe up the blood. A security guard escorted Miranda out the front door.

Miranda soon returned and grabbed his jacket from near the deejay stand.

Sharon said she emerged from the bathroom to hear that Marlon Miranda had attacked Juarez. She and Juarez were led out through the back door.

“I was pretty distraught,” Sharon said. “I stopped Jose because I kept apologizing for Marlon attacking him in the bar.”

Just then, a cousin walking ahead screamed at Sharon that Miranda was rushing up behind them.

Miranda “was screaming, shouting something — I can’t recall what,” Sharon said. In seconds, he was on top of the couple.

Between long, tear-filled pauses, Sharon testified that she tried to yell at Marlon to get away when he reached over her and shot Juarez. In the process, Miranda knocked Sharon down. She looked up, she said, to see Marlon.

“He stood right over (Juarez) and shot him some more,” Sharon said, weeping.

Sharon testified that Miranda then grabbed her off the ground and dragged her to a brick wall, near a bike rack.

At that point, Stuck was in his fourth hour working security in the district, a courtyard where bargoers can mix among several establishments.

Wearing a polo with “POLICE” on the back and khaki tactical pants and his gun, he had watched as security dismissed the man later identified as Miranda.

Now Stuck heard the loud pop of gunshots. He scaled the steps on the north side of the Capitol District onto Davenport Street, which looks like an alley.

He headed west toward 12th Street and saw a man down, with people tending to him. From about 15 yards away, he saw a gunman slamming a woman’s head against the brick wall of the downtown Marriott parking garage. A gun was in his right hand, angled toward the woman.

“Police! Stop!” Stuck yelled.

The woman, later identified as Sharon, was screaming. Stuck pointed his handgun and pulled the trigger.

Pfeffer, Miranda’s attorney, suggested that Stuck was endangering bystanders by firing into the night. Stuck resisted that line of questioning, saying a concrete pillar from Interstate 480 was his “backstop” in case he missed.

Pfeffer persisted, challenging Stuck on whether he was shooting first and asking questions second. He suggested that Stuck defied police protocol by never ordering Miranda to drop the gun.

“That’s not how it works,” Stuck said matter-of-factly.

A woman was in danger, with a gunman holding her, he said. Stuck further pushed back at Pfeffer’s suggestion that his bullets could have hit the woman. The gunman was facing east; the woman west. Stuck said he angled himself so that he was shooting at the gunman, toward the north.

“You fired nine times and missed seven?” Pfeffer asked.

“I don’t think I missed seven,” Stuck said.

Pfeffer: “Well, he got shot once in the knee and once in the ankle. Where did the other seven go?”

Stuck: “To the backstop.”

Rather than rip Stuck, authorities have praised his instincts and quick reaction. No one knows whether Sharon Miranda would have survived had Stuck not rounded that corner and intervened. “The actions of a hero,” one law enforcement official said.

The trial is expected to conclude this week.

