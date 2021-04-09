Waco brothers retire from volunteer fire squad after 45 years

WACO – It takes a special type of person to be a volunteer firefighter. Even more special? Siblings serving together for decades.
Gale Wellmann and brother Gordon Wellmann were recently honored by the Waco Volunteer Fire Department for over four decades of service, almost entirely side by side.
Gale said he joined in 1975, only a few months after Gordon. Gordon persuaded him to sign up for the squad. “It didn’t take much,” Gale said.
Gordon said it was a fairly easy decision for himself as well. “I had a friend who asked me if I’d be interested,” he said. “I just went into one of their meetings and joined.”
In 1985, Waco added medical rescue services to the department; Gale signed up. “I kept up with that, and that made me have a lot more calls than (Gordon),” he said. While Gale was comfortable with the medical aspect of being a first responder, Gordon was more hesitant. “I’d rather go into the house when it was on fire,” Gordon said.
When there was a fire, chances are the brothers were both helping. “In the younger years when we went into fires we were always together,” Gale said.
Gale also served as fire chief for 15 years. “I was kind of his boss over him as fire chief,” Gale said jokingly, adding: “I can’t say we ever had any problems.”
Fire chief or otherwise, blood siblings or fellow firefighters, being on a squad is all about teamwork, Gordon said. “You look out for him and he looks out for you — we all look out for each other.”
One of the most difficult things about being a first responder in a small community is dealing with emergencies of friends and neighbors, Gale said. “You’ve kind of got to live with it,” he said.
A lot has changed in being a volunteer first responder since the brothers started over 40 years ago, particularly in terms of training, Gale said. “You did what you could and that was it.”
Gordon said he'd stay on the squad if he felt he could. “I like to do it, but my body can’t,” Gordon said. “It’s a young man’s game.”
Similarly, knee problems had started to take a toll on Gale’s ability to be on the department; reaching official retirement age also played a role in Gale’s decision to step back. He is slowly backing out of farming as well, ready for some rest and relaxation.
“I’m just going to enjoy life and do what I want to do – not what I have to do,” Gale said. “I’ll miss (being on the department) except for calls at 2 in the morning — but I never regret doing it.”