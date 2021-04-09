Waco brothers retire from volunteer fire squad after 45 years

Fire chief or otherwise, blood siblings or fellow firefighters, being on a squad is all about teamwork, Gordon said. “You look out for him and he looks out for you — we all look out for each other.”

One of the most difficult things about being a first responder in a small community is dealing with emergencies of friends and neighbors, Gale said. “You’ve kind of got to live with it,” he said.

A lot has changed in being a volunteer first responder since the brothers started over 40 years ago, particularly in terms of training, Gale said. “You did what you could and that was it.”

Gordon said he'd stay on the squad if he felt he could. “I like to do it, but my body can’t,” Gordon said. “It’s a young man’s game.”

Similarly, knee problems had started to take a toll on Gale’s ability to be on the department; reaching official retirement age also played a role in Gale’s decision to step back. He is slowly backing out of farming as well, ready for some rest and relaxation.

“I’m just going to enjoy life and do what I want to do – not what I have to do,” Gale said. “I’ll miss (being on the department) except for calls at 2 in the morning — but I never regret doing it.”

