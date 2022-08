WATERLOO — One person is dead following a Sunday night shooting in Waterloo.

Residents called 911 after hearing gunshots in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street shortly before 10:20 p.m. Sunday. A patrol officer was about a block away and arrived to find the victim on the sidewalk.

The officer attempted CPR, and the victim was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.