Waterloo man killed in fatal police shooting was brandishing air-soft gun

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was shot and killed by police after pointing what appeared to be a pistol at them has been identified.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Michael Ahrens. He was pronounced dead at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Authorities said the weapon Ahrens was holding turned out to be an air-soft gun designed to look like a SIG Sauer pistol.

Police had yelled for him to drop the weapon multiple times and fired a less-lethal round at him before the shooting.

Two officers fired on Ahrens, and investigators haven’t released the identities of the officers involved.

DCI is investigating the incident, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

According to the DCI, Waterloo police were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after Ahrens, who court records indicate was homeless, was waiving the gun around at the Flavor Stop ice cream store on Lafayette Street.

Officers found the man walking in the area of Dubuque Road, and he walked away from police and ignored orders to drop the weapon as he continued walking.

During the confrontation, an officer fired a less-lethal bean-bag-type round at Ahrens, apparently striking him, according to the DCI. Ahrens when pointed the weapon police and was shot.

Authorities provided first-aid, and he was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

This is the third officer-involved shooting for the Waterloo Police Department in less the two years.

Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano, 44, was shot and wounded by Officer C.J. Nichols after authorities were called to a report of a man with a gun in the early morning hours of April 7, 2021. Alvarez aimed a weapon at sheriff’s deputies who responded to the call. Following the shooting, investigators determined the weapon was a BB gun.

Brent Lee Boggess, 42, was shot and killed by Officer Ken Schaaf shot in an alley behind Boggess’ home following a lengthy vehicle chase and Boggess after rammed an occupied squad car in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, 2021.