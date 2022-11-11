Waterloo man sentenced to prison in straw man gun investigation

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who bought 38 guns in a matter of months has been sentenced to prison for making false statements when making the purchases.

Authorities allege Joshua William Butler bought the weapons for other people. Most of the firearms remain unaccounted for, but some were later recovered by police in Chicago and other guns continue to pop up, according to court records.

On Wednesday, Butler, 35, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on charges of making a false statement during a firearm purchase and being a drug user in possession of a firearm. His prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Court records allege Butler purchased dozens of handguns – mostly 9 mm Taurus models – from Mr. Guns in Waterloo, Scheels in Cedar Falls and Sieh Arms in Avaco between October and December 2020. In January 2021, he bought a 9 mm XDM Elite from Davenport Guns in Davenport.

He usually didn’t buy ammo when he made the purchases, and on some occasions he was spotted using a phone to talk with someone about prices during the purchases, records state.

The XDM handgun was later recovered by Chicago police.

On Jan. 22, 2021, police searched Butler’s Mulberry Street home but only found one gun – a 9 mm Glock Model 19 with a partially scratched-off serial number discovered in a closet, along with a 33-round high-capacity magazine. Police also found a pound and a half of marijuana and 62 ecstasy pills.

A second gun – a .22-caliber Ruger handgun, also with an obliterated serial number – was found in Butler's storage unit.

Chicago police recovered a second gun Butler had purchased in August 2021. It was in the hands of a person who was prohibited from possessing gun, court records state.

Since early September 2022, seven more guns were recovered, mostly in the Chicago area.

Many of the firearms were recovered from people who were prohibited from possessing firearms, including one who was out on bond at the time for murder charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

“Keeping guns out of the hands of criminals saves lives. Our partners in this case, the ATF, FBI, and the Waterloo Police Department, successfully devoted their time and effort to put an end to Butler’s illegal activities,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Duax. “As a result, our community is safer. To those who would act as straw purchasers and provide guns to convicted criminals, I can only say look at Mr. Butler, and ask whether you want to share his fate.”

ATF Special Agent in Charge, Fred Winston said: “Firearms trafficking is never a victimless crime and this case highlights ATF’s commitment to restrict the flow of firearms to the violent criminals. There is no way to know the number of violent crimes that were prevented by disrupting Mr. Butler’s firearms trafficking scheme, but we do know that this investigation not only put a trafficker behind bars, but also made our communities safer by limiting criminals access to firearms.”