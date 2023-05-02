WATERLOO — Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a man who was found dead inside a tent in a wooded area Monday night.

Police said they found documents and other records at the makeshift camp site. But the papers show two different names, and neither name comes back to a missing person.

A mushroom hunter came across the tent and body about 100 yards off La Porte Road behind the Crossroads shopping center area and called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Monday, said Capt. Jason Feaker with the Waterloo Police Department.

No foul play is suspected at this time and the body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Feaker said it appeared the man had been deceased for some time.

