Waterloo store clerk recounts gunfire following argument over price of lighter

WATERLOO — A clerk at a Waterloo convenience store said an April shooting at the business started with an argument over the price of a lighter.

Authorities allege Tony Cecil Orr Jr. began shooting at the clerk at Logan Convenience Store as his brother yelled at the employee.

Orr, 18, of Memphis, Tenn., is charged with intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and going armed. His trial began Tuesday in Black Hawk County District Court and went to the jury on Wednesday.

At Logan Convenience Store, 735 Logan Ave., disposable lighters were going for two for $1 or 75 cents each.

Derrick Tatum, a clerk at the shop, said a patron argued with him over the price one day in April.

The customer — Alante Amaechi — yelled and had some choice words, Tatum said while on the witness stand Tuesday.

“I said some smart things back to him, and he left,” Tatum said.

Then about three days later – on April 20 – Amaechi returned, allegedly with his brother, Orr, in tow, and resumed the squabble, “threatening and talking reckless” in line as Tatum waited on another customer, the clerk said.

At some point, Orr, wearing a mask and standing by a shelf of potato chips near the door, pulled a handgun with an extended magazine from his waist and began shooting, Tatum told jurors.

Orr aimed one shot and turned, firing behind him as he ran out the door, Tatum said. Two of the bullets came within a foot or two of Tatum and the customer he was ringing up.

“I ducked … all the way to the floor,” Tatum said.

When he looked up, the gunman was gone, and patrons were checking themselves over for injuries. No one was hit by a bullet, prosecutors said.

Tatum said he grabbed the store gun — a revolver placed behind the counter just in case — and called 911.

“It’s unreal. I can’t believe this just happened,” Tatum said.

In court, Tatum identified Orr as the shooter.

Prosecutor Brad Walz said police recovered three spent shell casings and one fired bullet from the scene. When police searched a home where Orr had been staying nine days later, they found clothing and shoes similar to those seen in surveillance videos of the shooting. They also found an extended magazine and ammunition but no gun.