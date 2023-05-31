Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

IOWA CITY — A Saturday night crash in Iowa City left a former Waterloo woman dead and three teenagers injured.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol states Kesan Ford and Elijah Seals, both 17-year-olds from Iowa City, did not stop at an intersection at East Court Street and South Seventh Avenue and hit Jennifer Russell’s car.

Russell was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and pronounced dead. She was 22 years old.

Ford, Seals and another 17-year-old passenger were also transported the hospital with injuries.

An obituary from Locke Funeral Services said Russell graduated from Waterloo West High School in 2019 and worked as a manager at Jethro’s BBQ in Iowa City.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up for Russell’s family. The $10,000 goal has already been reached.

“Jenn had the kindest heart and beautiful soul, a ready smile, fiercely loyal and hardworking,” the GoFundMe page stated. “Jenn was someone who radiated joy to all who met her.”