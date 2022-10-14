Waverly teen sought fame in Wayne Park stabbing, Lancaster County sheriff says

A 14-year-old Waverly boy who is accused of stabbing a classmate at Wayne Park amid a scheduled day off from school Thursday morning allegedly carried out the act in pursuit of fame, according to Lancaster County's top law enforcement official.

Both the suspect, 14, and the stabbing victim, a 15-year-old Waverly boy, called 911 in the immediate aftermath of the attack, which transpired shortly before noon.

Sheriff Terry Wagner called the suspect's 911 call "very unusual" at a media briefing Friday morning, where he declined to identify the 14-year-old, who was taken into custody at the scene Thursday morning and has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

"Part of his motivation was notoriety, and that's why I'm not gonna say his name," Wagner said. "What he told us is that he was going to be famous.

"That's pretty scary."

The 15-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds including a laceration to his heart that required emergency surgery at Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, Wagner said. The boy's condition has been upgraded from critical to serious, the sheriff said.

"We were just very fortunate this wasn't a homicide," he said.

Authorities recovered a knife at the scene believed to have been used in the stabbing.

Both teens were students at Waverly High School, which was not in session Thursday and Friday for fall break. Wagner said the boys weren't friends or even acquaintances.

The suspect had recently moved to Waverly, a community of around 4,000 residents mere miles from Lincoln's northeastern city limit.

Wagner said the teen had moved to Nebraska from Colorado, where he had "some issues" that the sheriff described as criminal. He said investigators are working with authorities in that state to learn more.

The teen had also recorded run-ins with the agency's school resource officers amid his short time at Waverly High School, though Wagner said previous incidents in Lancaster County weren't criminal and dealt more with following school rules.

Wagner said he wasn't sure whether the teen would be charged as an adult. At 14, he is eligible to be charged as an adult for certain crimes, including Class I and II felonies, which he is accused of.

The sheriff's office will turn the case over to the Lancaster County Attorney's office.

Waverly Superintendent Cory Worrell said the district had no comment on the matter at this time.