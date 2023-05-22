A western Nebraska bank had to restrict access to its website and mobile app last week because of a suspected cyberattack.

Customers of Adams Bank & Trust may have noticed a disruption in their online services since Tuesday, which the bank said in a Facebook post was was due to unusual activity indicative of a cybersecurity threat.

To protect customers’ personal financial information, the bank said it locked down its servers, allowing the bank’s IT department to address the issue.

That involved conducting an investigation and forensic analysis of the source of the threat.

Adams Bank & Trust, which is based in Ogallala, said there was no evidence that customer information was accessed.

The bank said it was working to restore service and would provide updates on its Facebook page. Customers on Facebook reported being unable to access the mobile app and online services.

Adams Bank & Trust officials said they did not know how long it would be until services were restored, but they appeared to still be down as of Saturday afternoon.