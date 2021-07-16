Western Nebraska rancher recovering after injuries to his eyes at fireworks show

A western Nebraska rancher and his wife are grateful for community support after a fireworks accident at a public show damaged both of his eyes.

Luke Norman, 35, was badly injured during a July Fourth show following the Old West Trail PRCA Rodeo in Crawford. His wife, Erin Norman, said her husband was flown to a hospital near Denver for treatment of his injuries.

Norman, who has been with the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department for about 10 years, was wearing protective gear during the event, his wife said. Some fireworks tipped over and then struck Norman’s face shield, breaking it into pieces.

“He still has debris in the right eye, but he’s now able to see enough out of it to get around the house,” Erin Norman said. “He can’t see out of his left eye, but he will have surgery again in a couple of weeks. He’s got a bit of a long road ahead of him.”

Crawford is a town of about 1,000 in Dawes County in the northwestern part of the state. It’s about 25 miles southwest of Chadron.

The Normans and their five young children live on a ranch north of Crawford. Luke Norman, his wife said, is independent and is used to being busy.