What does the abortion ruling mean for Iowa? Look to the courts

The U.S. Supreme Court revoked constitutional protections for abortions. So what's next in Iowa, a state where lawmakers have previously attempted to ban the procedures?

Professor Todd Pettys specializes in constitutional law and federal courts at the University of Iowa. He said the implications for Iowa depend on how the Iowa Supreme Court chooses to proceed.

“It depends quite a bit on what Iowa courts ultimately say about the Iowa constitution and the degree to which it protects abortion rights,” Pettys said.

In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court declared that there was a fundamental right to abortion. Last week, that precedent was reversed, but the Iowa Supreme Court held off on deciding if there is any right at all.

“If the Iowa courts ultimately rule like today’s Federal Supreme Court did and say there’s no constitutional right to abortion at all, then that’s all up to politics,” Pettys said. “It could mean that, so long as it’s rational to do so, lawmakers can ban abortion from the time of conception on and can make it a crime and punish the crimes that wish to do so.”

The future of abortion rights in Iowa is purely a matter of state law.

“There’s no longer a federal precedent. We just have to wait and see, state by state, what each state chooses to do. That will determine whether there are any abortion rights at all in a given state, and in a lot of states there will be no such right,” Pettys said.

Though it’s unclear to determine specific implications for Iowa at the moment, Pettys said everything now turns on state elections.

“In the past, people didn’t need to take the issue of abortion greatly into account when electing state lawmakers because federal law provided this kind of baseline floor protection,” Pettys said. “That protection has now gone, so everything now depends on state politics. I assume it will be a huge issue in political races. That’s where the action lies now”

Still, only time and state politics will determine the true outlook of this issue in Iowa.

“What path will Iowa ultimately take? I don’t know,” Pettys said. “I’m sure at least in the short term it will be much more restrictive. The fetal heartbeat bill was passed not that long ago, then struck down by precedents that are now disappearing. So, we may see laws like that come back, if not a total ban.”

