Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey on Friday set bond at $5 million for Logan Hunts Horse, who is accused of murdering Todd Scherer on Thursday inside a barn at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

In addition, Corey set a $500,000 bond for 16-year-old Austin Kelly, who was allegedly an accessory to the crime and assisted in robbing the victim.

The body of Scherer, a 62-year-old Lincoln man, was found in one of the tack rooms at Fonner Park's Barn R Thursday morning.

Officers arrived to find "a male that was obviously deceased," says the probable cause affidavit written by Grand Island police investigator Bryce Collamore.

Scherer had a "single suspected bullet wound to his stomach as well as a large laceration to the back of his head," the affidavit says.

A jockey told investigators that Hunts Horse "told him that he had shot a male named Todd earlier in the morning." the affidavit says.

Hunts Horse, 20, was located in his tack room in the same barn and was taken into custody along with his girlfriend. Police took Kelly into custody during a traffic stop Thursday.

Investigators believe that Scherer was asking about sexual favors with Hunts Horse and Kelly, which made them uncomfortable. Hunts Horse shot Scherer, they believe, then returned later to find the man still alive and hit him with a baseball bat.

The men took the victim's wallet and split the money three ways, according to the affidavit.

Police say they found two 9mm rounds in Hunts Horse's jacket pockets. Hunts Horse directed officers to a place where the gun and baseball bat were found.

At Friday's arraignment, Hunts Horse was charged with first-degree murder, robbery and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Kelly was charged with robbery and two counts of accessory to a felony.

Hunts Horse's girlfriend was not charged.

Corey scheduled preliminary hearings for Hunts Horse and Kelly at 1:30 p.m. April 4.

Hunts Horse's residence is listed as Wounded Knee, South Dakota. Kelly lives in Grand Island.

The prosecutor in both cases is Sarah Hinrichs. Hunts Horse is represented by public defender Gerard Piccolo, while Kelly is represented by Jennifer Kearney.