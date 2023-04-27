A 37-year-old Omaha woman died in a single-vehicle crash near Carter Lake on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. at Carter Lake Shore Drive and Cornish Boulevard. A 2000 Ford F-150 truck was going north on Carter Lake Shore Drive when it left the road and rolled, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

The pickup’s passenger, Tiffany Brayman, was ejected from the vehicle. Omaha Fire Department medics took her to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver ran.

Police are investigating whether speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Seat-belt use also is being investigated.

