A 37-year-old Omaha woman died in a single-vehicle crash near Carter Lake on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred about 8 p.m. at Carter Lake Shore Drive and Cornish Boulevard. A 2000 Ford F-150 truck was going north on Carter Lake Shore Drive when it left the road and rolled, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.
The pickup’s passenger, Tiffany Brayman, was ejected from the vehicle. Omaha Fire Department medics took her to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver ran.
Police are investigating whether speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Seat-belt use also is being investigated.
Cities with the worst commute in Nebraska
When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended many of the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more intense. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn't spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that ate up time and energy. And it's not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic,
the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to Census Bureau data. It was a record high. Cumulatively, 27 minutes each way translates to 54 minutes a day, or four-and-a-half hours per week. That's 18 hours a month and 216 hours a year spent commuting.
Those who commute know it's not particularly idyllic. While a very small portion of workers live in the ideal scenario—a short, walkable distance from the office, along a sidewalk that is presumably regularly shoveled in the winter and where the temperature doesn't result in a sweaty arrival in the summer—most endure clogged roads, unpredictable public transit, and the frustrations that come with both. Of course, not all commutes are as bad as others, and some cities have better public transit and traffic flow.
Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in '+stateNameOg+' using data from the Census Bureau. Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2021 5-year estimate.
Canetti // Shutterstock
#16. Scottsbluff
- Average time spent commuting to work: 9.7 minutes
- National rank: #2341
Stacker
#15. Norfolk
- Average time spent commuting to work: 12.7 minutes
- National rank: #2321
Stacker
#14. South Sioux City
- Average time spent commuting to work: 14.4 minutes
- National rank: #2277
Stacker
#13. Kearney
- Average time spent commuting to work: 14.6 minutes
- National rank: #2268
Stacker
#11. Beatrice
- Average time spent commuting to work: 16.8 minutes
- National rank: #2111
Stacker
#10. Lexington
- Average time spent commuting to work: 17 minutes
- National rank: #2088
Stacker
#9. Bellevue
- Average time spent commuting to work: 17.4 minutes
- National rank: #2060
Stacker
#8. Grand Island
- Average time spent commuting to work: 17.9 minutes
- National rank: #2006
Stacker
#6. Omaha
- Average time spent commuting to work: 19.4 minutes
- National rank: #1848
Stacker
#5. Papillion
- Average time spent commuting to work: 21.8 minutes
- National rank: #1504
Stacker
#4. North Platte
- Average time spent commuting to work: 24.6 minutes
- National rank: #1092
Stacker
#3. Lincoln
- Average time spent commuting to work: 30.1 minutes
- National rank: #384
Stacker
#1. Fremont
- Average time spent commuting to work: 33.2 minutes
- National rank: #165
Stacker
