Woman arrested for trafficking Kansas City teen out of Lincoln motel, police say

A 23-year-old woman is in jail while her alleged accomplice remains at large after the two brought an 18-year-old woman who had been living in a Kansas City, Missouri, homeless shelter to Lincoln, where they forced her to have sex for money and marijuana, police said in court records.

The criminal investigation into Shakedria Wells and Marckiues Tinsley, 24, began in October 2021 after a motel clerk in northwest Lincoln called police and said the 18-year-old woman had reported to staff that she was forced to perform sex acts for money, Investigator Ben Pflanz said in an arrest affidavit.

The 18-year-old told police she had been living at the shelter in Kansas City when Tinsley and Wells approached her and said they were headed to Lincoln to pick up a paycheck from a fast-food restaurant where Wells had been an employee, Pflanz said in the affidavit.

But there was a problem with the paycheck, the woman told police. So Tinsley and Wells took the 18-year-old to a grocery store parking lot on Oct. 18 and solicited money from men in exchange for sex acts with the teen, according to the affidavit.

A man in the parking lot gave Wells $15 worth of marijuana in exchange for oral sex, the teen told investigators.

The next day, the group got a room at the motel, near Lincoln's airport, where Wells allegedly arranged for a 51-year-old man to have sex with the 18-year-old in exchange for money, drugs and alcohol, Pflanz said.

After the man left the room, an argument ensued between Wells, Tinsley and the victim over where the money was, Pflanz said. The teen told police that her alleged traffickers held her down, stole her phone, choked her and broke her glasses as they threatened her loud enough to alert motel staff, according to the affidavit.

The clerk asked Tinsley and Wells to leave, she told police, and they later called the motel to apologize and told staff not to believe the teen's story, Pflanz said. Investigators later linked their phone number to a prostitution advertisement.

A Lancaster County judge in June signed a warrant for the pair's arrest, charging both Tinsley and Wells with sex trafficking and robbery.

Wells was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Lancaster County jail. Tinsley has not been apprehended.